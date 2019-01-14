Balloon release planned in memory of Barnsley girl killed in crash

Have your say

Balloons are to be released at a gathering of heartbroken friends and relatives of a 16-year-old girl killed in a crash in Barnsley.

The vigil for Macey-Jay Frudd is to be held on Sunday, January 20, with her brother, Morgan, appealing for all her friends to attend.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on Broadway in Barnsley.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “Want this to be the best send off ever for a top lass.

“We love you all and appreciate the amazing support we are getting.”

Macey-Jay was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra which crashed into a tree on Broadway at 1.40am yesterday.

The car was travelling towards Dodworth Road when tragedy struck.

Macey-Jay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men and another teenage girl in the car survived the collision and were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

An 18-year-old man was bailed by the police after questioning and a man, aged 19 and a girl, 17, were released under investigation.

Flowers, candles and photographs of Macey-Jay have been left at the crash scene.

Online tributes have also been paid to the popular teen.

The balloon release is due to be held at the Fleets site of the Sports College in Barnsley at 1pm.