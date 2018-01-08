Bank cards theft leaves York hotel guest thousands of pounds out of pocket

A female hotel guest in York was scammed out of £2,600 after having her cards stolen from her room.

Police have today released this CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident which happened at Hotel du Vin in November.

Sometime between 7.40pm on November 24 and 12.30am on November 25, a thief gained entry to a guest room at the hotel in The Mount and stole a number of bank cards.

The victim received a call to the hotel room the following morning from someone who claimed to be contacting them from Barclays bank. The victim, who was staying in the hotel with her husband, did not know at this stage that her bank cards had been stolen, and she provided personal details, including her PIN number, to the person on the phone.

A short time later the victim noticed her cards had been stolen. She then contacted the relevant banks, who informed her that £2,600 had been withdrawn from her accounts that morning.

The money had been withdrawn from Barclays in Doncaster High Street.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or who has any information about the crime, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170211587.