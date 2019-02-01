Bank closures announced in Harrogate district

Bank closures have been announced across the district, with three branches today confirmed to be closing their doors in Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Pateley Bridge.

It's believed that the branches in both Pateley Bridge and Knaresborough are to close in May.

North Yorkshire Police and Fire Crime Commissioner proposes precept rise to boost visible policing

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The size and shape of our branch network is dependent on how and why our customers use them and is therefore subject to change. At the end of 2018, we had 1058 branches in our network – the largest branch network on the UK high street. Where we do take the difficult decision to close a branch, we work closely with the local community to understand their needs and whether there is an alternative solution we can provide.”

“The number of physical Barclays branches will reduce overall but our branch network and the colleagues who work in them remain a vital part of our offering. With customers visiting our branches less and less each year, we must constantly assess how and why our branches are used and make decisions based on that insight.”

The company has also said that customers will be contacted by post with further details. It has also said there will be no job losses, with staff 'redeployed to other branches.'

Snow hits Harrogate: weather warnings remain in place

The company has also said: "Where we do take the difficult decision to close a branch, we work closely with the local community to understand their needs and whether there is an alternative solution we can provide.

"These solutions will be specific to each area but may include arrangements with the nearest Post Office or pop-up branches as well as Barclays Collect for businesses, Video Banking, fully automated facilities or ATMs. Many of our customers are digitally savvy and are quickly adapting to these changes, but we know that for others it will take time.

Council tax in North Yorkshire has risen by more than £400 in 12 years and it's going up again

"This is why we continue to invest in our Digital Eagles who work closely with customers in communities across the UK to help them access and feel confident in using our digital services, including those communities where a physical branch may close The closure of a branch does not mean a loss of bank support for our customers - we remain committed to supporting businesses and will continue to have business relation managers in our communities, supporting SMEs."

This story will be updated