Bank of England chiefs to speak to public

Hull Is to become the first place in the country play host a new forum which will allow the general public to air their views directly to senior policy makers at the Bank of England.

The Citizens’ Panel will offer people a chance to tell the bank what they think about issues such as jobs, pay, housing and the cost of living.

Hull is the first place to host one of the new panels following two trial events last year. They will then be rolled out across the rest of the UK.

It follows a report by the Royal Society of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce which called on the bank to create new regional panels to improve its understanding of the economy.

Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane will introduce and take part in the event in Hull. He urged people from the city and surrounding area to get involved.

Mr Haldane, who grew up in Yorkshire, said: “Our Citizens’ Panels are a crucial new initiative for the Bank of England, allowing us to listen directly to communities and citizens right across the UK about the economic issues that affect them.

“Hearing first-hand about what matters to people will allow us to make better decisions for the good of everyone in the UK.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Hull to hear about the things that affect people’s lives, from housing and pay to the cost of living and the financial services they use.”

Applications to join the panel are now open. The Bank hopes to attract a wide range of people from a variety of backgrounds and anyone over the age of 18 is able to apply.

The bank is working with the Two Ridings Community Foundation to assist with the recruitment of panel members.

The first meeting of the panel will take place from 6-9pm on Wednesday, March 6, at a central Hull location.

The banks’ agent for Yorkshire and the Humber Juliette Healey said: “You certainly don’t need to be an expert on the economy to come along – the economy affects us all in different ways and it’s those various perspectives we want to hear.”

If you would like to apply to join the Bank of England Citizens’ Panel or would like more information, visit www.bankofengland.co.uk/outreach/citizens-panels. The closing date for applications is February 14.