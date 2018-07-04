Banksy artwork has to come down after Yorkshire bridge ruled 'hazardous'

A Banksy artwork will have to be moved from a bridge in Hull after a survey concluded the structure was "hazardous".

Visitors have been flocking to see the graffiti on Scott Street Bridge since it appeared in January.

It features a young boy, with a colander for a helmet, in the familiar Banksy stencilled style and the slogan “Draw The Raised Bridge."

But now the council's engineers have ruled that the Grade 2 listed bridge - which has been in a raised position for 20 years - must come down.

The bridge, which was built in 1905, is one of the most distinctive features of the area - and many will miss it as much as the bridge.

Adam Fowler of the City of Hull Environment Forum said it was ironic that the Banksy would be preserved - and not the bridge.

He said: "The bridge itself is arguably more important. It is very disappointing that what has become such a unique structure now may well be lost."

Deputy council leader Daren Hale said it was "heartbreaking."

The Banksy will be removed by specialists and put in secure storage before eventually being returned to the site - minus bridge.

In a statement Coun Hale said: "The council has kept the bridge in place for as long as practically possible, but we have been advised that this is the only way to keep river traffic safe.

“Alongside working with Historic England to ensure that the work to the bridge is carried out as sensitively as possible, we will also talk with local arts groups about how the Banksy should be redisplayed.

"Our aim is to ensure the Banksy remains part of the thriving street art culture in this area, and that the context of the artwork and the history of the bridge are fully respected and acknowledged in the final scheme.”

A cstatement by Hull Council added: "As Hull’s navigation authority, the Council has a responsibility to keep the River Hull operational at all times.

"There are approximately 40 vessel movements a month, and within the Hull boundary there are 10 operational bridges, most of which are movable to allow shipping to pass."

The work is expected to take up to six months.