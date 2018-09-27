Banned driver crashed into tree during West Yorkshire rush-hour police chase

Have your say

A BANNED driver crashed his car into a tree as he tried to escape police during a chase through rush-hour traffic.

Darren Lindsay refused to stop for police when officers spotted him driving dangerously on his way to work.

He then drove along Smawthorne Lane before losing control and hitting a tree on Ashton Street. PIC: Google

At the time of the incident, July 19 this year, Lindsay was banned from driving as he had not taken an extended re-test after receiving a driving conviction in 2014.

Olivia Murray, prosecuting, said Lindsay was seen driving his Peugeot through Castleford close behind the vehicle in front of him.

He then sped off when officers put on blue lights and sirens, reaching 50mph in a 30mph area.

The prosecutor said Lindsay left a roundabout without indicating near to the ASDA store at Glasshoughton.

The area was busy with vehicles and pedestrians at the time.

He then drove along Smawthorne Lane before losing control and hitting a tree on Ashton Street.

Camera footage showed that an elderly pedestrian had walked past the crash scene 27 seconds earlier.

Lindsay, 28, of Dickinson Terrace, Featherstone, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance and driving while disqualified.

Probation officer Malcolm Brown told the court Lindsay was a self-employed contractor for the local authority and had been on a day off work.

Mr Brown said Lindsay had decided to drive after being contacted by his boss for a work key.

Lindsay was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 15-day rehabilitation requirement.

