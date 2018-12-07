Barnsley baby murder: Man arrested over death bailed

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Barnsley baby has been bailed.
The 29-year-old was arrested following the death of a nine-week-old baby boy, who died in hospital on Monday.
The baby was admitted to hospital after going into cardiac arrest at a house in Great Houghton last Friday night.
The death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but following a post mortem examination on Tuesday it is now being treated as suspicious.
The baby’s name has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.