Barnsley baby murder: Man arrested over death bailed

Have your say

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Barnsley baby has been bailed.

The 29-year-old was arrested following the death of a nine-week-old baby boy, who died in hospital on Monday.

A man arrested over a baby death has been bailed

CRIME: Prison officer due in court accused of smuggling drugs and phones into jail in Doncaster

The baby was admitted to hospital after going into cardiac arrest at a house in Great Houghton last Friday night.

COURT: Man on trial for murder accused of stamping on spice users’s head in Barnsley town centre

The death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but following a post mortem examination on Tuesday it is now being treated as suspicious.

APPEAL: Flat fire in Sheffield was arson attack

The baby’s name has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.