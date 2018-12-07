Barnsley baby murder: Police investigation continues

Have your say

A police investigation into the death of a Barnsley baby is continuing today.

A baby boy, aged nine weeks old, died in hospital on Monday after going into cardiac arrest in a property in Great Houghton on Friday night.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but following a post mortem examination on Tuesday, it is now being treated as suspicious.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

An update on the case has not yet been provided by South Yorkshire Police this morning.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, which was initially being treated as unexplained.

“However, following a post-mortem examination, the death is now being treated as suspicious and further tests will be carried out in due course to determine the exact cause of death.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.