Barnsley baby murder: Suspect still in police custody

A man arrested over the death of a baby boy from Barnsley remains in police custody this morning.

The 29-year-old is being held on suspicion of murder following the death of a nine-week old baby on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted to a baby in cardiac arrest in a house in Great Houghton on Friday night and he was transferred to hospital but died there three days later.

The baby’s death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but following a post mortem examination it is now being treated as suspicious.

More tests on the baby’s body have been ordered.

The baby has not yet been formally indentified.