Barnsley footballer Kieffer Moore desperate for return of Range Rover stolen from his Leeds home

Professional footballer Kieffer Moore has made a desperate appeal on Twitter to trace his stolen Range Rover.

The car, a grey Range Rover Sport Autobiography, was taken from the Barnsley striker's home in Gildersome during a burglary on Saturday night.

Thieves steal Leeds Rhinos star Stevie Ward's Grand Final medal during burglary at his home

He is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the recovery of the 4x4, which has the registration number MX64 YBH.

Moore, 26, is originally from Devon and relocated to Yorkshire after joining Rotherham United on loan from Ipswich Town in 2017. In January this year he signed for Barnsley on a permanent deal, and has made two appearances for them in League One this season.