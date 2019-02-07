A man with a number of bulldog tattoos is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over assaults in Barnsley last month.

Officers have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old John Colin Maude, who is wanted in connection with assaults in the Darton area of Barnsley in January.

He is believed to frequent the Barnsley, Wakefield and Leeds areas.

He has a number of tattoos, including a bulldog and a tiger on his left arm, a bulldog and the letters ‘LUFC’ on his right arm, and a bulldog on his right leg.

Have you seen John Maude?

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 14/18769/19.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.