BARNSLEY STABBING: Everything we know so far about the knife attack

Yesterday’s events in Barnsley sent shockwaves through the town and made headlines the world over.

Here is everything we know so far about what happened on a dramatic day in the South Yorkshire town.

Police investigators cordon off sections of Barnsley town centre after a stabbing.

- At 8.20am police were called to reports following reports that a man had been stabbed in Barnsley town centre.

- Officers then received numerous further reports of an individual in the town centre with a knife.

- One man suffered minor injuries but so far no other injuries have been reported to the police.

- Some shops in the town centre were put ‘on lockdown’ following the incident, but reopened later that morning.

- A 28-year-old woman was arrested in the town’s train station on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

- A market trader was hailed a hero after he confronted the woman as she brandished the knife and shouted 'kill, kill, kill'. Abdul Razzaq, aged 43, -confronted the woman and then convinced her to put down the knife before police officers made the arrest.

- Several scenes of crime were put in place along with a high-visibility police presence in Barnsley town centre and at Barnsley Football Club.

- An investigation was begun to establish if the incident was isolated and whether the individual acted alone.

- South Yorkshire Police revealed they were being assisted in the investigation by counter-terrorism officers.

- They later said that the woman was now being 'assessed from a mental health perspective'.

- Barnsley's top policeman, Chief Inspector Chris Foster, said he was 'really proud' of his officers' 'brilliant effort' throughout the day.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 246 of 8 September 2018.