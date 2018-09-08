BARNSLEY STABBING: Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder being ‘assessed from mental health perspective’

A woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an attack in Barnsley town centre that left a man with stab wounds is being ‘assessed from a mental health perspective’.

The woman remains in police custody this evening.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “As the investigation has continued to develop at pace throughout the day and continues to be led by South Yorkshire Police major investigation team as is normal for a serious offence such as this.

“High visibility patrols will remain in place throughout today to offer reassurance but Barnsley town centre remains open for business.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience.”

Police received numerous calls from around 8.20am this morning reporting a woman was in possession of a knife in the town centre.

A man suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The force confirmed they were receiving support from detectives at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, in a statement released earlier today.

ACC Forber said a police presence was put in place at this afternoon’s match at Barnsley Football Club, and around the stadium, to ‘provide reassurance’.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 246 of September 8, 2018.