Barnsley winger Isgrove leaves for Portsmouth

Barnsley have allowed winger Lloyd Isgrove to join League One rivals Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old has not featured for the Reds since appearing as a substitute in last month’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth at Oakwell.

And with Isgrove’s contract due to expire in the summer, Barnsley have allowed the former Southampton academy produc to move to Pompey on loan for the remainder of the season.

Chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “Having spoken with both Daniel [Stendel] and Lloyd at the beginning of this transfer window, it was always our intentions to find a solution.

“Lloyd only has six months left on his contract and he isn’t featuring in the current plans, so both the club and the player were happy to find a new club for him.

“We are happy to see him head back to an area he is from to be near his family.”