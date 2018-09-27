Batley missing girl Haleemah Bismillah has links to Leeds and Bradford

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Batley.

Haleemah Bismillah, aged 15, was reported missing from the Grange Road area on Tuesday.

She is described as British Indian, approximately 5ft 2ins, of slim build, and has dark brown hair with dyed red patches.

When she was last seen, Haleemah was wearing grey shorts, white trainers, a short black jumper and was carrying a cream and mint handbag.

Haleemah is believed to be in the Batley or Heckmondwike areas, but also has links to Bradford and Leeds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting log number 1929 of September 25.