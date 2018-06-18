BBC drama starring Rupert Grint and John Malkovich to be filmed in Ripon

Scenes for a new BBC drama series starring John Malkovich and Rupert Grint will be filmed in Ripon next month.

From July 2-6, Park Street and Ripon Spa Baths will be transformed into a TV set for a three-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders, due to be aired around Christmas.

John Malkovich will lead the cast as Hercule Poirot, alongside the likes of Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones).

A letter to city residents from production company Mammoth Screen reads: "The production is set in the 1930s, so in order to facilitate the filming, we will need to control traffic on Park Street so the camera doesn't pick up 'modern life.'

This weekend: Ripon Armed Forces Day

"To this end, we have arranged with North Yorkshire Highways a traffic management scheme which will allow essential traffic access to the hospital, doctors surgeries, businesses and residents, and provide an option for non-essential traffic to divert around Park Street.

Parents speak out: Heartbreak at 'devastating' loss of services to Ripon Community Link

"Location filming cannot work without the ongoing support of local residents and businesses - we hope you will feel able to support the filming over this short period and apologise in advance for any disruption we may cause you. We are very much looking forward to filming in Ripon."

A synopsis for the series says: "The once celebrated detective Hercule Poirot has aged and his popularity has waned. But a series of murders by an anonymous killer known only as A.B.C brings him back into the public eye faced with the most chilling case of his career."

Ripon is no stranger to film and TV crews - hit ITV drama Victoria was filmed at Ripon Cathedral only last year.

New plans to demolish Ripon's old lecture building and build a care home on-site