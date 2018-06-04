BBC highlights commitment to the regions

The BBC brings more to the communities across the UK than just programmes and broadcasting, the corporation’s director-general will say today.

Lord Tony Hall will reiterate the BBC’s commitment to the nations and regions of Britain when he addresses the Prospect National Conference in Birmingham.

It is expected he will also outline the ability of the BBC to have a positive impact on areas in ways which surpass its output.

“The BBC’s contribution to society is not limited to what we can achieve through our content and services,” he will say. “I’m a passionate believer in the impact we can have through our convening power... By acting as a ringmaster, if you like.

“It’s another public service ideal: bringing partners together and making things happen that would otherwise not be possible.”

Referring to the BBC’s previous and ongoing developments outside of the capital, Lord Hall will highlight the success of those which include Birmingham, Glasgow and Bristol.

He will say how these investments show “what an impact the BBC can have as a catalyst for boosting a region’s economy and creativity, jobs and skills, ambition and opportunity”.

Lord Hall will also point to the BBC’s contribution to Hull’s year as UK City of Culture in 2017. The Yorkshire city is where the BBC hosted Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the Today programme and the first Prom outside London in 80 years.

Lord Hall will say: “In short, we did everything we could to help promote the city at home and also abroad with our programmes.”