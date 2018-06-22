BBC Look North presenter Keeley Donovan to marry in Knaresborough today

Have your say

BBC stars are expected to be among the guests at the wedding of weather presenter Keeley Donovan today.

The 35-year-old Look North broadcaster will marry BBC radio host Johnny I'Anson.

My Yorkshire: Keeley Donovan

The location for the ceremony is believed to be Knaresborough, after Keeley posted a photo of the River Nidd in the town earlier today.

She has previously described the wedding as 'DIY' on her social media accounts. The couple became engaged in the Lake District last summer.

Keeley, from Grimsby, is the daughter of Rotherham United and Ireland footballer Terry Donovan.