BBC MasterChef role for Harrogate MD!

A leading figure at Harrogate firm Bettys will pop up tonight, Monday as BBC TV's MasterChef competition comes to North Yorkshire.

Tonight's show will see the five remaining contestants on this popular show, presented by John Torode and Gregg Wallace, cooking for Yorkshire-based notables at the lavish gothic country house Carlton Towers near Selby.

Home of Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard, the finalists including Geordie MasterChef contestant David Crichton, will be cooking for some of Yorkshire’s finest local producers and farmers.

The latter will include Amanda Owen, the Yorkshire Shepherdess ; rhubarb farmer and Bettys supplier Robert Tomlinson and Bettys very own managing director, Simon Eyles.

Tonight's episode, which will also feature North Yorkshire-based Michelin Star-winning chef Tommy Banks, is episode 22 of MasterChef's 14th series.

Banks, who at 29 runs at his own restaurant The Black Swan at Oldstead in the Ryedale district of North Yorkshire, between Thirsk and Helmsley, will be overseeing the meal at Carlton Towers.

For more, tune in at 9pm tonight, Monday 9 April on BBC1.

