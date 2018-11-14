BBC Philharmonic Orchestra to perform in Leeds with Wakefield Girls’ High School choir

Have your say

A Teenage chamber choir from Wakefield will be performing with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra in Leeds this Saturday.

The Wakefield Girls’ High School Cantabile, made up of 18 girls in years 10 to 13, will be joined by a younger group, known in school as Training Cantabile.

The choirs will perform Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem - alongside the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Leeds Festival Chorus and the City of Glasgow Chorus - at Leeds Town Hall this Saturday.

Simon Wright will be conducting the concert, while three world-class soloists will also be joining the choirs from Germany and the UK. Visit bit.ly/2qTHXj7 to book tickets.