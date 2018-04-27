BBC to shine spotlight on Pateley Bridge's push for gold in national competition

A BBC fly-on-the-wall show is to put Pateley Bridge’s push for gold at the Britain in Bloom competition in the national spotlight.

It was confirmed today (Friday, April 27) that film crews are set to arrive and begin scouting locations in the coming weeks for the BBC 2 program, which follows the performance of towns across the country in the contest.

Chairman of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, Keith Tordoff, called on the community to rally together and help showcase the best of Pateley Bridge as it prepares to feature on Britain in Bloom.

He said: “This will put Pateley Bridge well and truly in the spotlight, it is the kind of promotion for the area that would have cost hundreds of thousands of pounds and is massive news.

“If we are successful I believe this will undoubtedly attract visitors to the area and be a great boost for businesses across Nidderdale. It is a phenomenal opportunity."

He added: “I am calling for support in preparing for this, and it could be something like helping to tidy the town up. This really is about our community and how we can work together. It is also a chance for us to showcase that strength we have as a community.

“We have so much going on here I want to show, and the icing on the cake of course would be if we could also take home gold.”

Britain in Bloom will be presented by Chris Bavin, who has previously worked on shows including Eat Well for Less. Judging for the competition is currently expected to take place between July 2 and July 21, while the date for announcing the winners has yet to be confirmed.

Across the area work is already underway, with projects proposed including a heritage trail and mosaic display designed by students at St Cuthberts C.O.E Primary School. It is also possible that using recycled plastics a sculpture could be crafted at the school.

Members of the Scouts and Cubs will also be helping with preparations, with plans to install a compost bin and building hedgehog houses.

The Chamber itself also plans to create a wildflower meadow, seeding it with red, white and blue flowers. This will also help coincide with celebrations to mark 100 years of the RAF in April and also tie in with 1940s Weekend, which takes place in July.

With preparations for the Tour De Yorkshire well underway the filming will also capture the High Street following the upcoming installation of the Y Man and a 10-foot Yorkshire Air Ambulance sculpture.

The Y Man, with his arms shaped into the letter Y for Yorkshire and topped with a helmet painted with a white rose, is to be fitted onto the existing bike display fitted on the High Street,

It is hoped that residents, organisations and councils across the area will put themselves forward to help support the town in the contest. If you would like to find out more about taking part email Nidderdale@hotmail.com