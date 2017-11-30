BDO notches up 11 per cent profit boost

Accountancy firm BDO has registered a double digit profit growth in its latest set of results.

The firm, which has had five consecutive years of growth, reported underlying revenues of £428m – an increase of 5.7 per cent compared to £405m last year – and credits its client base for being resilient despite a backdrop of change and uncertainty. Profits increased by 11 per cent to £87.6m.

Paul Eagland, BDO’s new managing partner, said: “The last year has been one of great success against a backdrop of change for the UK economy. Like many firms, we can say we’ve been investing heavily but, importantly, we’ve been investing in targeted areas that help our people and clients succeed. It is the hard work and combined efforts of all our people that have resulted in great success – culturally, technically and financially - for BDO this year.”

BDO has a sizeable presence in Yorkshire and recently invested in a move to new offices in Leeds at Central Square.

Head of BDO in Leeds, Terry Jones, said: “The great challenge for all professional services firms is to address the medium- and long-term changes brought about by technology, regulation and workforce patterns while delivering sustainable and profitable growth for the business. Targeted investments that help us do business better, make our clients’ lives easier and help our people achieve their potential will continue to be our focus.”