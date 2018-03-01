Beast from the East: Commuter chaos as more snow is dumped on Yorkshire's road network

Severe snowfall has caused major disruption on the roads for the second morning running.

Yorkshire travel updates: Highways officials urge caution as overnight snow causes difficult conditions

Delays hit the M62 in both directions between junction 21 and junction 25 due to the adverse weather this morning.

Persistent snow fall overnight in Yorkshire has caused difficult conditions for members of the public and motorists. Picture James Hardisty.

Road users intending on using this section of road are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journey and to consider alternative routes.

There were plenty of other problems on the roads in and around Yorkshire as the Beast from the East struck again.

The A66 in the North East was shut between Scotch Corner and Brough, while the A628 was closed in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire between Flouch and Tintwistle due to snow and stranded vehicles.

Highways England said the A56 in Lancashire would be shut between the M65 and A680 for "several hours" to recover a crashed lorry and clear the snow.

In Scotland, drivers reported being stranded on the M80 for several hours overnight, and the motorway was closed southbound between junctions 8 and 9

The Snake Pass is also closed between Glossop and A6013 (Ladybower Reservoir).

Road users are advised to take extra care when travelling in snowy conditions and allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey.

Gledhow Lane was blocked both ways at Gledhow Valley Road because of. The road was blocked by stranded vehicles so recovery is unable to get through to clear a stranded vehicle.

Hazardous driving conditions and heavy traffic due to snow on M62 Both ways between J20 A627(M) and J24 A629 Blackley New Road. Traffic is down to single file in places.

There was queuing traffic on the A1 Northbound at B6474 Old Great North Road. All lanes have been re-opened. The traffic was temporarily held to remove debris from the road.

A lane was closed due to stalled vehicle on the M1 Southbound between J34 A631 Sheffield Road and J33 A630.

One lane of the A1 was closed due to an accident involving a lorry. Lane two (of two) was closed in both directions after a lorry crashed through the central reservation barrier.

Seamer Moor Lane was closed due to snow both ways between the A170 Seamer Moor Hill and Stoney Haggs Road due to drifting snow.

The A15 was closed both ways to high sided vehicles due to strong winds between the A164 and A1077 Ferriby Road. It was also closed to cars towing caravans and trailers.

Severe weather closed the B1249 both ways between A64 and North Cotes Road.

The A165 was closed due to snow both ways between Grindale Lane and B1229.

The A628 was also closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch roundabout) and the A57 (Tintwistle), due to snow and work to recover a number of stranded vehicles. Police diverted traffic via local routes.

Snow closed the B6105 Norfolk Street both ways between A628 and A57 High Street East. The road between the Woodhead Pass and Glossop was also closed.

Monks' Road was closed both ways between A624 Glossop Road and Back Lane.

The A15 was closed both ways between A46 A15 and M180 due to the weather conditions. The full length of A15 has been closed between M180 at Scawby and Lincoln.

Up-to-date information on road conditions on England's motorways and major trunk roads is available on The Highways England website here or by calling its 24/7 customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.