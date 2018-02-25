Beast from the east: How much snow will Leeds get next week?

Have your say

The polar vortex is heading this way.

The Siberian weather system will sweep into Yorkshire in the coming days, bringing temperatures well below freezing, snow and ice.

Here's the day-by-day snow forecast for the Leeds area:-

Sunday night

Snow showers becoming more widespread and heavier from the east overnight, and giving slight accumulations by daybreak. Very cold with a brisk and bitter easterly breeze. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Monday

Further snow showers interspersed with some bright or sunny intervals. Very cold with a brisk and bitter feeling easterly breeze. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday - Thursday

Bitterly cold and turning increasingly windy, with penetrating night frosts. Frequent, occasionally heavy snow showers giving significant accumulations for many, with drifting.

