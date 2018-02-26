BEAST FROM THE EAST: Met Office upgrade warning for Leeds

The Met Office have changed the yellow 'be aware' warning for Leeds on Tuesday morning to an amber warning.

The amber 'be prepared' warning is the second highest warning the Met Office can give and is in place between 3am and 12pm tomorrow.

The latest warning states: "Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

"The heaviest, most persistent snow looks likely to cross the area during the morning - the focus has been adjusted northwards to take into account latest ideas, removing Lincolnshire but adding more of Yorkshire and areas towards Manchester, Teesside, Durham and Newcastle.

"There is the likelihood of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."