Beast from the East: When will it snow in Leeds today? Your hour-by-hour guide as city is hit by morning blizzard

Leeds is bracing itself for more heavy snow on Thursday morning, with temperatures forecast below freezing for the whole day.

The Met Office has predicted that there will be light snow over the city in the early part of the morning before changing to a forecast of snow around 8am. That is then said to continue until lunch time.

Blizzards have hit Yorkshire again this morning, with more forecast to arrive in Leeds later in the day.

After lunch, the forecast changes to cloudy and overcast for the remainder of Thursday.

But the bitter chill of the Beast from the East isn't going anywhere, with highs of -1C predicted and lows of -5C in the early hours, feeling like -11C.

There is still a yellow 'be aware' warning in place for most of Yorkshire with parts of North Yorkshire under an amber 'be prepared' warning.

Parts of Scotland are still under a red warning, which indicates a danger to life and property, with some motorists became stranded on the M80 in Glasgow overnight due to the adverse weather conditions.

Hour-by-hour update for Thursday, March 1 in Leeds

6am – Light snow

7am – Light snow

8am – Heavy snow

9am – Heavy snow

10am – Heavy snow

11am – Light snow

12pm – Cloudy

1pm – Cloudy

2pm – Cloudy

3pm – Cloudy

4pm – Cloudy

5pm – Cloudy

6pm – Cloudy

7pm – Overcast

8pm – Cloudy

9pm – Overcast

10pm – Overcast

11pm - Cloudy