Beast from the East: When will it snow in Leeds today? Your hour-by-hour guide as city is hit by morning blizzard

Leeds is bracing itself for more heavy snow on Thursday morning, with temperatures forecast below freezing for the whole day.
Yorkshire travel updates: Highways officials urge caution as overnight snow causes difficult conditions
The Met Office has predicted that there will be light snow over the city in the early part of the morning before changing to a forecast of snow around 8am. That is then said to continue until lunch time.
After lunch, the forecast changes to cloudy and overcast for the remainder of Thursday.Beast from the East: The full list of Leeds schools which are closed due to the snow today
But the bitter chill of the Beast from the East isn't going anywhere, with highs of -1C predicted and lows of -5C in the early hours, feeling like -11C.
There is still a yellow 'be aware' warning in place for most of Yorkshire with parts of North Yorkshire under an amber 'be prepared' warning.
Beast from the East: Leeds trains and buses cancelled and disrupted as snow continues
Parts of Scotland are still under a red warning, which indicates a danger to life and property, with some motorists became stranded on the M80 in Glasgow overnight due to the adverse weather conditions.
Hour-by-hour update for Thursday, March 1 in Leeds
6am – Light snow
7am – Light snow
8am – Heavy snow
9am – Heavy snow
10am – Heavy snow
11am – Light snow
12pm – Cloudy
1pm – Cloudy
Weather Warning: Beast from the East on collision course with Storm Emma as Met Office warnings show no end to the BIG chill
2pm – Cloudy
3pm – Cloudy
4pm – Cloudy
5pm – Cloudy
6pm – Cloudy
7pm – Overcast
8pm – Cloudy
9pm – Overcast
10pm – Overcast
11pm - Cloudy