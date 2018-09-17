Beautifully crafted music stands on display at Temple Newsam: Marking end of Leeds International Piano Competition

A COLLECTION of exquisitely carved music stands will go on display at Temple Newsam House in Leeds this week to end the Leeds International Piano Competition on a high note.

The seven stands have been crafted by members of the Master Carvers’ Association, who were inspired by this year’s 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Otley-born furniture maker Thomas Chippendale.

Leila Prescott, curator at Temple Newsham, with 'Pan' by Hugh Wedderburn and one by Paul Wilson - two of the the seven specially commisioned music stands on display in the house.''The stands are part of an exhibition by the Master Carvers' Association.'' ''17 September 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Drawing on themes including the ocean depths, classical mythology and spectacular solar flares, the stands have been carved using traditional techniques refined over centuries.

Leila Prescott, curator at Temple Newsam, said: “The beauty and intricacy of these pieces is quite exceptional and their unique blend of modern craftsmanship and traditional style means they are perfect additions to the house’s collection.

“They are also a fitting tribute to the timeless techniques which Chippendale pioneered centuries ago, which are still being championed and refined by those who have carved this stunning collection to honour his legacy.”

The stands, which are made to hold a musician’s sheet music while they play, arrived at Temple Newsam during last week’s closing stages of the Leeds International Piano Competition, which saw Leeds Town Hall play host to some of the world’s most accomplished classical pianists.

'Nemo' by Ben Harms, one of the seven specially commisioned music stands on display in Temple Newsham, the stands are part of an exhibition by the Master Carvers' Association.'' 17 September 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The competition, which finished on Saturday night , saw US pianist Eric Lu, 20, win the top prize with his performance of Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto.

He also won the Hallé orchestra prize.

This year’s contest also saw the steps of Leeds Town Hall painted into piano keys and a colourful piano trail across the city.

The spectacular musical showcase was viewed by more than 500,000 people in 140 different countries.

Detail of 'Lark Ascending' by Chris Pye, one of the seven specially commisioned music stands on display in Temple Newsham, the stands are part of an exhibition by the Master Carvers' Association.'' 17 September 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leeds City Council leader, Coun Judith Blake, said: “The Leeds International Piano competition has once again seen some of the world’s finest musicians showcasing their extraordinary talents in our city and it continues to be one the standout events in our cultural calendar.

“It’s also wonderful to see the impact of this year’s competition continuing in the shape of these stunning music stands going on display at one of the city’s most historic and beautiful locations.”

The stands will be on display at Temple Newsam until November 24.

The house will move to seasonal opening hours following this October’s half term holiday.