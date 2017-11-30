Beauty of Harrogate in the snow today

The first proper snow flurry of the winter has finally hit the Harrogate area and it's happening right now. But it has led to some lovely wintry scenes.

The Met Centre had already posted a mild 'yellow warning' for snow and ice in Harrogate - running from today, Thursday 11am to tomorrow, Friday at 10am.

Snow falling today at Cardale Park on Harlow Hill in Harrogate.



But the current view from the window of the Harrogate Advertiser's office in the Harlow Hill area of town is looking scarily like blizzard conditions, the sort of conditions which in the past have led to traffic chaos on Harrogate roads and a slow journey home for commuters.

But it may not last, of course.

As for what happens next, the Met Centre says the weather will remain coldish throughout the weekend (4C to 7C) but it will be warming up progressively as we reach the beginning of next week..

And there are no further snow warnings, as yet.

