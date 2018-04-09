Beavertown takeover on way for top Harrogate bar

There's exciting news this week for Harrogate fans of craft beer and the town's thriving independent bar scene.

Harrogate's Bar of the Year 2017 is hosting a tap takeover by one of the UK's leading craft beer breweries.

From this Thursday, April 12 to Sunday, the award-winning 10 Devonshire Place which first opened on Skipton Road across from Westmoreland Street in 2014 will welcome Beavertown who will be putting on six different kegs of their limited-edition craft beer at once.

Founded by Logan Plant in the basement of a London pub in 2011, Beavertown has become one of the flagship London breweries, frequently representing the UK beer scene on an international stage.

Ten Devonshire's general manager Cal Richardson said it should be a great few days for beer lovers.

He said: ‘’There's no denying that we love Beavertown here at 10 Dev, so we thought we'd express that love by doing a double header, over two nights, with the second one launching a very special beer, whose name is still to be revealed!’’

One keg is being kept suspiciously in reserve for the tap takeover at Ten Devonshire - an extra special brew is, reportedly, to be revealed only on Saturday night.

Beavertown takes its name from the old cockney name for the Victorian part of London: de Beauvoir.

As well as ten cask, ten craft real ales and ciders, a growler station, a bottle shop and a wide range of gins and wines, Ten Devonshire Place has also played host to many Britpop stars in a series of intimate live gigs, including the Bluetones' Mark Morriss, The Seahorses' Chris Helme and the Inspiral Carpets' Tom Hingley.