Becky cracks the code to reveal engagement surprise

SOLVING an escape room puzzle is a thrill in itself - but the experience was made all the more exceptional for Leeds bride-to-be Becky Ladley, who opened a pirate’s treasure to reveal a dazzling engagement ring.

Tim Campbell pulled off his cunning surprise proposal at Escape Hunt Leeds’ new swashbuckling adventure, Blackbeard’s Treasure.

He cunningly roped in staff to hide the ring in a treasure chest, which would only open if escape room fan Becky, and her friends Ellie and Callum solved a series of brain-teasing clues.

Luckily for Tim, Becky solved the challenge with just minutes to spare, revealing the true treasure inside.

Marketing executive Becky, 28, told the YEP: “It was a complete surprise. I saw the box inside and thought ‘this isn’t in keeping with the rest of the room’, so picked it up and it still didn’t click. It was only when I turned round and saw Tim down on one knee that I realised the ring was meant for me.”

The couple, who live in the city centre, became friends while studying at Durham University and got together two and half years ago.

Tim, 27, said: “I still can’t believe I managed to pull off my crazy idea of an escape room wedding proposal. As massive gamers and escape room fans, proposing to Becky in this way felt incredibly personal.

“The main challenge was keeping the proposal a secret. Becky is highly competitive when it comes to playing escape rooms and my main concern was to make sure the proposal delivered the surprise of a lifetime.

“The team at Escape Hunt Leeds were a fantastic support. There’s no doubt I was nervous when we started playing the game and the pressure of knowing I had the proposal to come made it quite intense. Thankfully after finding the engagement ring, Becky said yes but only after checking how long we had left on the clock.”

The couple plan to get married in 2020.