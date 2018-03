A house fire broke out in Leeds this afternoon.

A neighbour was alerted to the first floor bedroom fire on Cragside Walk, Hawksworth, after smoke detectors set off shortly before 2.50pm.

Nobody was thought to be injured and no-one was involved, according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire investigation is now under way to find out what caused it.

Crews from Cookridge, Leeds and Rawdon stations attended.