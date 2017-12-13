Best in Leeds: Your ultimate guide to Horsforth

It's one of the most popular suburbs of Leeds to live in and visit.

Here's our guide to what's on offer in Horsforth.

Eating and drinking

Horsforth Museum

The Brownlee Arms

Named in honour of Olympic medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee (who grew up in Horsforth), you can expect the classically British menu at this gastropub to be similarly medal-worthy.

Expect everything from beer battered haddock with chips and hearty pies, to delicious Sunday lunches and juicy burgers.

Truly Scrummy

Serving an array of breakfasts and light lunches - including homemade soups, paninis, wraps and jacket potatoes - alongside an array of freshly baked cakes and scones, you’ll be well catered for at this welcoming cafe and deli when you’re feeling a little peckish.

Bar 166

Ideal for a special occasion or more sophisticated night out, this classy bar and bistro offers a traditional British menu full of timeless favourites, a selection of tasty cocktails and plenty of local ales.

The Old Ball

As well as serving a variety of freshly made pizzas and real ales, The Old Ball offers a cosy spot to watch some live football and sports, or to play a game of pool.

Town Street Tavern

Home to a ground floor bar where you’ll find an unrivalled selection of quality cask beers and a contemporary dining area overlooking Town Street, there are a variety of comfort food classics and signature burgers to tuck into at the Town Street Tavern.

The Courtyard Café

This social enterprise cafe not only serves a variety of tasty, homemade food, but it also provides structured work placements for people with learning disabilities and other support needs, helping them to develop work-based skills, build friendships and grow their confidence and self-esteem.

Things to do

Horsforth Village Museum

Home to intriguing exhibits which are drawn from all aspects of life in and around Horsforth, this small museum perfectly showcases the identity and character of the suburb, offering plenty of nostalgia and educational value.

Horsforth Hall Park

This large community park is a great place to soak up some fresh air and enjoy a bit of peace and quiet.

With a trim trail, Japanese garden, cricket pitch, skate park and spider’s web playground, there’s something to keep the whole family entertained.

Firefly Pottery

Unleash your creative side and get crafty at this fun pottery studio, where you can try your hand at clay sculpting, painting and a variety of artsy workshops and courses.

None Go By Farm Shop

As well as providing an excellent array of meats at the on-site shop, this family run farm is also a great destination for a day out.

Visitors can enjoy scenic walks on the grounds and meet some of the animals.

Horsforth Harriers

Perfect for fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking for a new challenge, the Horsforth Harriers running club caters for all ages and abilities.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or complete beginner, it’s a great way to keep yourself motivated and make a few new friends.

Shopping

The Cave UK

Selling a quirky array of homeware items, including wall art, sculptures, clocks, chairs and lighting, you can pick up some unique treasures at The Cave that you won’t find elsewhere.

Keith James Menswear

With a reputation for selling some of the finest menswear in Leeds, this stylish shop offers a welcome alternative to the usual high street offerings.

Sophie’s Dress Agency

Perfect if you’re shopping for a special occasion, this designer boutique has a huge choice of quality clothing items.

Swanky Pants

Specialising in beautiful lingerie, swimwear and luxurious nightwear, you’ll find a vast range of carefully selected brands to choose from at Swanky Pants, and quality service to make the shopping experience less of a headache.