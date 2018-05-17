Best of the finance and accounting world invited to enter new awards

A new event to honour the men and women responsible for ensuring the ongoing financial strength of the region’s best small, medium and large institutions has been launched.

The new Yorkshire Finance Leaders Awards will honour finance directors and chief financial officers who have successfully steered Yorkshire’s public and private sector organisations through a decade of seismic shifts in industry, technology and politics.

Entries are now being sought for the event which is backed by accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP, insurance brokerage Lockton Companies, Brewster Pratap Recruitment Group, and law firm Walker Morris LLP.

Winners will be announced at The Queens hotel in Leeds on September 26.

The Yorkshire Post is media partner.

Nik Pratap, partner at Brewster Pratap Recruitment Group in Sheffield and Leeds, said: “The inaugural YFL Awards aim to provide a platform to showcase and recognise the efforts and successes that our FDs and CFOs have made in the recent past.

“We speak to a large number of FDs every week and recognise the contributions they make to their organisations’ achievements and also the interesting journeys their careers have taken to a leadership position.”

Elaine Owen, senior vice president at Lockton Companies, said: “There have been many awards ceremonies for FDs over the years.

“We feel the time is right for a broader recognition not just of FDs but also of their supporting teams.

“Yorkshire is one of the fastest-growing regions in the UK in output and job creation, where we outperformed even London last year.”

Richard Naish, partner at Walker Morris, said: “Working alongside business day-in day-out, we are privileged to see first-hand what great work finance directors and other leaders in the finance function do within their organisations.

“There are some truly inspirational leaders in our region, each of who must have a firm grip on the ‘numbers’ but also have the ability to combine commercial pragmatism and risk management.”

The YFL Awards are open to FDs and CFOs from all public and private sector organisations across Yorkshire and includes categories for interim finance leaders and future finance leader.

For more information on how to enter this year’s event please visit www.yflawards.co.uk.