Best of Yorkshire photography exhibition to be hosted by Sheffield society for first time in 50 years

The last time the Yorkshire Photographic Union's annual exhibition reached Sheffield it was 1967 - the era of film cameras and darkrooms, decades before smartphones put a veritable studio's worth of image-making tricks in almost everyone's pocket.

More than 50 years on, the Sheffield Photographic Society is staging the show again, with members no doubt hoping to prove there is still a fine art to capturing an engaging picture.

Cuckoo and Robin Encounter by Marilyn Roberts

Formed in 1899, the Yorkshire union is the oldest of its kind in the UK, comprising of 73 clubs across the county, including the Sheffield society. Each group has between 20 and 100 supporters, giving a combined membership of around 2,500 amateur photographers.

Every affiliated club member can enter up to 10 prints and 10 digital images for the exhibition, with 200 of each type selected for inclusion by judges. Categories range from seascapes and landscapes to portraits, nature, wildlife and architecture, in colour and monochrome. Many of the pictures go on to represent Yorkshire at the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain, and then at international level.

The exhibition, at Channing Hall on Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre, launches on Saturday, running from 10am to 5pm. The opening hours are then 11am to 4pm for the rest of the run, which lasts until May 18, closing only on Sundays. Admission is free, and stewards will be on hand to answer questions. There is also a prizegiving at Sheffield University's Diamond building on Saturday from 2pm - the professional wildlife photographer Steve Race will talk about his work and present the trophies.

John Ferretti, the Sheffield society's president, said: “Members have worked hard to raise sponsorship and bring the exhibition to Sheffield and we are very proud and excited to be hosting it for the first time in over 50 years. Some of the best known independent local companies have got behind us and we are very grateful for their sponsorship and support.”

Heralds of the Apocalypse by Erica Oram

Alan Stopher, president of the Yorkshire union, added: “The annual assembly and exhibition is the high point of the union’s calendar. The exhibition is a showcase for the best amateur photography in the county and I’m delighted it is returning to the city of Sheffield this year.”

Visit www.ypu.org.uk for more information.

Rain by Keith Allchin

Great Grey Owl, Finland by Judy Smith