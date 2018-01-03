Big data firm WANdisco secures record contract win

Software firm WA​N​disco has announced a record contract win with a financial institution to deploy its patented live data platform, WANdisco Fusion.

Fusion, rebranded as IBM Big Replicate, will be deployed directly for the unnamed client.

The agreement, which is the second multi-million dollar contract in the financial services sector secured by WANdisco during 2017, will be delivered through the company’s IBM OEM partnership.

The deal is valued at $4.32m in royalties to be paid to WANdisco.

WANdisco Fusion was selected after an extensive period of testing by the client and will enable it to move critical live data between both primary and disaster recovery sites.

David Richards, CEO and interim chairman of WANdisco, said: “We are delighted to have secured this record contract win, which further endorses our strong credentials within the financial services sector as well as providing additional validation that our IBM partnership is successfully delivering our solutions into very large enterprise customers.

“As a result of Fusion’s unique capability, we have developed a significant new business pipeline across multiple industry verticals not only through our partnership with IBM, but via our other channel partners, as we maximise our routes to market.”