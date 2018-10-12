Big day arrives for royal wedding couple Eugenie and Jack

Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding is here as the Queen’s granddaughter prepares to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Windsor.

Eugenie, who is ninth in line to the throne, and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank will say their vows in the gothic surrounds of 15th century St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Designer David Emanuel (centre) during the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. PIC: PA

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all expected to be there for the grand royal celebration, joining an 850-strong congregation of celebrities, royals and VIP guests.

In a television interview ahead of the wedding, Jack paid tribute to his future wife, calling her a “bright shining light”.

Eugenie told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford from ITV’s This Morning show, which will be screening the ceremony live, that her “humble and generous” husband-to-be had the ability to “make everyone feel so special”.

Spectators wait in the grounds of Windsor Castle. PIC: PA

Proud father the Duke of York will walk his 28-year-old daughter down the aisle.

Mother of the bride Sarah, Duchess of York - who spent years as an outcast from the royal family following her split from Andrew, will also take centre stage for the high profile royal occasion.

Her former father-in-law Philip is said to have never forgiven “Fergie” for the scandal she caused when she was caught in the infamous “toe-sucking” incident, having her feet kissed by financial adviser John Bryan in 1992.

The couple’s Order of Service revealed that Jack will not be wearing a ring and Eugenie will not promise to obey her husband.

A Gaelic Blessing will be sung by the choir, and Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli will perform Bach’s Ave Maria.

Maid of honour Princess Beatrice - Eugenie’s older sister - will read an extract from F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel The Great Gatsby.

The bride and groom have chosen a traditional marriage ceremony which features language such as “thou” and “thee” instead of “you”.

David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, will officiate over the vows and give the address.

Stars at the nuptials will include former Take That singer Robbie Williams and his wife and fellow X Factor judge Ayda Field, whose six-year-old daughter Theodora is one of the bridesmaids.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also play a starring role among the young helpers, along with Zara and Mike Tindall’s spirited four-year-old Mia and Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla.

Maud Windsor, who is Eugenie’s goddaughter and the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman, is also a bridesmaid.

George will be joined by fellow page boy Louis de Givenchy - the six-year-old son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe.

Well known faces predicted to attend the second royal wedding of the year include singer Ellie Goulding and fiance Caspar Jopling, supermodel Cindy Crawford, David and Victoria Beckham, Harry’s exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, model Cara Delevingne, singer James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, and George and Amal Clooney.

Jack works as a drinks executive for Casamigos tequila, which was founded by Clooney and Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber.

Royal fans will be keen to see how the wedding compares to that of Harry and Meghan, who wed in the same venue just five months ago.

Crowds of more than 100,000 lined the streets for the duke and American former actress’ big day in May.

Criticism has already been levied at the estimated £2 million security bill, which falls to the taxpayer, for Eugenie’s wedding.

The policing costs will have been increased by the 1km carriage ride the couple will make through the town after the ceremony.

But Eugenie, who is not a working royal, and Jack will not head up the Long Walk like Harry and Meghan, but take a shorter route back to the castle.

Windsor looks set to escape the worst of Storm Callum, but the conditions could be blowy on the dry and cloudy day.

Sarah Kent of the Met Office said: “The people trying to hold the train are going to have to be doing a good job if she’s got a long one because the breeze will be catching it.”

Erdem is the favourite to have designed Eugenie’s wedding dress, with other suggestions including Suzannah and Stella McCartney.

The Queen is hosting an afternoon reception afterwards in the castle, while an evening party is expected at the York family home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

About 1,200 members of the public have been given balloted invites to the castle’s Lower Ward, as have charity representatives, children from Eugenie’s old schools, and royal household staff.