A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a road smash in Huddersfield last night.

The 28-year-old‘s Suzuki bike was in collision with a Vauxhall Astra car on Long Lane in Dalton just after 11.10pm.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near Long Lane’s junction with Longfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to ring the force’s 101 number, quoting log reference 2068.