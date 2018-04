A motorcyclist has died following a crash near a slip road leading onto the M62 at Brighouse.

The 70-year-old man’s bike was in collision with a Volvo V40 car on the A644 Wakefield Road, close to the eastbound entry slip road at junction 25 of the M62.

West Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on a roundabout at about 11.45am today.

Witnesses are asked to ring 101, quoting log reference 605 of April 5.