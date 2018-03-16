Biker given prison sentence after trying to dodge speeding case in Yorkshire Dales

A motorcyclist has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after hiding his number plate after getting caught speeding in North Yorkshire.

In July last year, Geoffrey Alan Davies of Plodder Lane in Farnworth, Bolton was captured travelling at 86mph by a North Yorkshire Police safety camera van, whilst riding his Yamaha R1 motorbike along the B6479 at Selside near Ribblehead. The stretch of road has a 60mph limit.

He realised that he had been spotted so before he reached the van he pulled his bike over and wrapped a piece of black clothing over the number plate, in an attempt to evade prosecution and prevent the camera from recording his details.

Davies, 55, even disposed of his bike leathers but was eventually tracked down by officers who said had he admitted the offence in the first place he would have been dealt with by means of a fine and points but today has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Appearing at Bradford Crown Court today (Friday) Davies was handed a nine month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work. He was also given three points on his licence and a £200 fine.

TC Andy Forth said: “Davies went to great length to evade justice – covering his number plate and disposing of his leathers, in the belief that North Yorkshire Police would not pursue the case. If he had faced the facts and held his hands up to the speeding offence, the matter would have been dealt with swiftly and he would have received three points on his licence and faced a £100 fine and the matter would have been over.

“Instead he has had to go through the criminal justice system and appear at Crown Court today, pleading guilty to charges of perverting the course of justice and exceeding the speed limit and received suspended prison sentence.

“North Yorkshire Police take the matter of perverting the course of justice incredibly seriously and will always investigate incidents like these and bring the matter before the courts. To behave in this manner is simply not acceptable."