Biker killed in West Yorkshire hit-and-run crash is named

WEST Yorkshire Police have named the motorcyclist who died following a hit-and-run collision last week.

John Naylor, 30, suffered fatal injuries when the grey Yamaha bike he was riding was involved in collision with a silver Ford Focus on on Cottingley Road, Bradford,

It happened at around 7.45pm on Wednesday October 3.

The Ford Focus was travelling towards Cottingley and turned right at the junction with Stone Street when it was in collision with the motorcycle, which had been travelling in the opposite direction.

The Ford Focus failed to stop and was in a further collision with a red Volkswagen Polo.

The Ford was later found abandoned on Meadow Court.

Two men, both aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision or anyone who believes that they saw the Ford Focus before to the collision.

Information can be passed to the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting 13180494446.

Information can also be given using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat