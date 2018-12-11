Biker Santas take to the streets to bring festive joy to poorly Doncaster children

Who needs a sleigh when you've got a convoy of motorbikes?

The Doncaster St Leger Chapter of the Harley Owners Group donned Santa costumes to deliver a cargo of presents which will be donated to youngsters who will be spending their Christmas in hospital this year.

Kevin and Joanne Boyle at the Doncaster St Leger Chapter Harley Davidson Toy Run.

The group, made up of Harley Davidson motorcycle owners, provided a spectacle to the public along their route as they delivered the parcels on Sunday morning.

The Glasshouse pub, in Kirk Sandall, looked like a sort of South Yorkshire Santa's grotto as members of the group turned up at the local alehouse which was their assembly point, dressed as santas, elves and reindeer.

Following a quick hot drink, and after sorting and gathering the presents, the procession hit the road and set off towards Doncaster with festive music playing.

From the Glasshouse, the group climbed onto their bikes for what has become an annual toy run, with around 40 of them travelling in convoy on a trip of the Cast theatre at Waterdale in the town centre.

Around 20 bikes took part in the convoy, with many carrying pillion passengers.

The were dropped off at Cast with Doncaster Council social services staff, who are delivering some of the gifts on to the children’s hospital at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Each year, the chapter collects presents from its own members and these are then divided between, distributed and delivered to the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Doncaster Social Services, for youngsters within the social care system.

The convoy was a spectacle, with people stopping to wave, smile and video the riders.

The chapter make a concerted effort to try and accommodate all ages, from babies up to teenagers, and all gifts are marked either boy or girl and with a suitable age group.