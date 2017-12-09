Bingley nightclub has license suspended following death of James Etherington

A West Yorkshire nightclub has had its license suspended over disorder concerns following the suspected murder of a young man outside the premises last month.

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of James Etherington, 24, who died this week after being attacked outside Bijou nightclub and cocktail bar in Chapel Lane, Bingley on November 25.

Bijou nightclub, Bingley (Google)

Thousands raised to help family of 'superstar' young man who died after West Yorkshire club attack

On Friday, a report was considered by Bradford Council’s district licensing panel and it ruled that the venue’s license should be suspended under the Licensing Act 2003.

The license authorises the sale of alcohol and provision of regulated entertainment.

A written summary of the panel’s decision states that councillors had resolved: “That having considered the evidence supplied by the police in relation to the application for a summary review, the premises licence for Bijou Cocktail Bar be suspended with immediate effect pending a full review.”

Councillors made clear that in reaching their decision they had considered the possibility of future disorder at the venue.

Their verdict added: “The Panel considered the evidence presented by the police relating to a serious disorder at the premises on 25 November 2017 and the potential for future disorder at the premises and considered this compelling enough to justify the immediate suspension of the licence pending a full review under the prevention of crime and disorder objective; prevention of public nuisance objective and the promotion of public safety.”

