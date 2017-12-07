BioClad tops off great year with three massive contracts

Manufacturer BioClad has landed a trio of high profile contracts worth more than £3m.

The Harrogate-based manufacturer, supplier and installer of hygienic cladding technology has been commissioned by Hinkley Point C nuclear power station to install more than 45,000 sq m of wall linings.

It is the biggest installation of its kind and worth £1.75m.

The second milestone sees global chemical manufacturer BASF naming BioClad as its exclusive partner and offering its antimicrobial wall cladding and associated products to pharmaceutical, healthcare and leisure clients across Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey and UAE.

Finally, BioClad is also delivering a pan-continental rollout of upgrades to hygienic spaces in every Five Guys burger brand outlet in France and Spain.

It caps off a strong year for the specialist firm in which it was handed a Queen’s Award for Enterprise - the first firm to be awarded such an accolade for international trade - and named Exporter of the Year at The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

It now exports trail to markets in Australia, Canada, Europe, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Mexico, and has also opened an Australian subsidiary in Perth.

Global sales account for 25 per cent of its £10 million turnover which has increased by 15 per cent over the last year.

A spokesperson claimed ambitious targets are now being set for 2018.

BioClad founder and director, Lindsay McKenzie, said: “Our reputation as a global leader in revolutionising antimicrobial hygienic spaces in key sectors including health care, pharmaceutical and education has reached new heights following our Queen’s Award.

“The accolade has acted as a magnet to secure prestigious new commissions and further boost our team by 25 per cent. With the global flooring and wall cladding market estimated to be worth $200bn by 2020, we are uniquely placed to fulfil a further acceleration in demand for our products and services.”

The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Barry Dodd said: “BioClad’s powerful achievements are truly inspiring and reinforce the clout, prestige and benefits of striving for a Queen’s Award. We wish Lindsay and Andy and the team continued success on their vibrant export journey.”