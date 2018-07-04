Bizarre moment talking crow greets tourists with ‘Y’alright love?’ in a Yorkshire accent

Have your say

A crow has been filmed greeting tourists with ‘Y’alright love?’ in a Yorkshire accent.

Some members of the crow family are able to mimic human speech – and repeat other noises like a car engine.

Lisa and Mark Brooks were on a day trip to Knaresborough Castle, North Yorkshire, when they spotted the chatterbox chirping away as they walked the grounds.

Mother-of-two Lisa took out her phone to film the moment. ‘Y’alright love?’

The 34-second clip shows the pied crow fiddling with a twig before hopping onto a wall to greet the couple with the endearing phrase ‘Y’alright love?’.

Chef Lisa, 43, from Leeds, said: “I like videoing wildlife and had spent the morning video squirrels and other birds.

“I wandered over to the crow and just heard this faint call of ‘y’alright love’.

"At first I thought it was Mark messing around but after a few minutes I realised it was the bird.

"I found it absolutely hilarious. It must be a local – it has a proper Yorkshire accent. We were there for 15 minutes and it switched between saying ‘darling’ and ‘love’.

"Other people started coming over and were just in shock.

"I don’t think anyone has seen a talking crow before – let alone one with a thick Yorkshire accent.”

The footage has been viewed 720,000 times since it was uploaded on Facebook at the weekend. It has also raked up 1,500 likes and over 13,600 shares.