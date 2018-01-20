Black ice warning to drivers after car flips over garden wall and wedges into house

This was the scene after a car careered over a garden wall and landed on its nose outside the door of a house in Sheffield.

The driver is believed to have skidded on the treacherous black ice which saw numerous motorists come a cropper on the city’s roads this morning.

The car is believed to have skidded on black ice Thankfully, no one is thought to have been injured in the crash, which happened on Waller Road, in Walkley, but these dramatic photos illustrate just how perilous conditions were earlier today.

The Met Office has warned motorists should continue to take care as freezing temperatures.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire this weekend with snow and ice likely, especially on higher ground.

The Met Office says some roads and railway lines are likely to be affected, and there could be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The icy conditions also put an extra strain on hospitals, as more than 100 people attended the emergency department at the Northern General Hospital today with breaks and fractures.