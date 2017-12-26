Blackfriar's Boxing Day quiz

2017 saw the triggering of Article 50, a General Election that backfired on the Government and the completion of Phase One of talks to leave the EU.

To give you a break from all things Brexity, Blackfriar has devised his annual quiz. The winner will receive a fabulous ‘The Everything Luxe’ selection of chocolates from Hotel Chocolat containing 40 iconic chocolates. This star-studded milk, dark and white collection houses Hotel Chocolat’s best ever selling chocolates.

Please email your answers to ros.snowdon@ypn.co.uk to arrive no later than January 6. We will publish the correct answers in the New Year.

1. The news that Sir Ken Morrison passed away earlier this year after a short illness was met with a sense of great sadness and shock at Hilmore House, Morrisons’ Bradford headquarters. Sir Ken was renowned for his quips which showed a witty, irreverent take on business and life. Which of these three quotes did he NOT say?

a. “I’ve always changed my kids’ nappies. It’s not just women who should get all the excitement.”

b. “What’s the difference between a non-exec and a supermarket trolley? You can get more wine into a non-exec.”

c. “When I left work and started working as a hobby, I chose to raise cattle. I have something like 1,000 bullocks and, having listened to your presentation, Dalton, you’ve got a lot more bulls**t than me.”

2. Asda always likes to do something different at Christmas. Which of these three is NOT one of its contributions to the festivities this year?

a. Deer in duvets – venison mini sausages wrapped in oak smoked dry cured bacon as an alternative to pigs in blankets.

b. Christmas pudding milkshakes – all the fruit, brandy and rich aromas of a Christmas pudding in a milkshake.

c. A roast dinner pizza topped with chicken, roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce.

3. Award-winning Masons Dry Yorkshire Gin ​was launched in London in September alongside a new gin range that celebrates the brand’s Yorkshire roots. ​Masons has ​linked up with two famous Yorkshire brand names to produce unique gins that celebrate the region. Which one of these has it NOT produced a gin with?

a. Theakston’s Brewery

b. Yorkshire Tea

c. Seabrook Crisps

4. The Halifax had a bumper year and was named the most popular bank for customers looking to switch their accounts. The bank has produced a number of eye-catching adverts featuring much-loved cartoon characters. Which of these has it NOT used in its advertising?

a. Scooby Doo

b. Top Cat

c. Tom and Jerry

5. Workers in which two Yorkshire cities are the richest city dwellers in England, thanks to having the lowest basic living costs across​ the whole of the country?

a. Hull and Sheffield

b. York and Leeds

c. Bradford and Ripon

6. Sirius Minerals, the company behind the £10bn York Potash mine, was promoted to the FTSE 250 index this year. The promotion in the June reshuffle was a big bonus for the thousands of small Yorkshire shareholders who have backed the project from the start. The mine is set to bring around 1,000 jobs to North Yorkshire. The mine has been named the ‘Woodsmith Mine’. Why?

a. In honour of the late comedians Victoria Wood and Mel Smith

b. In honour of the two geologists who played a key role in the development of the site, Peter Woods and Rick Smith

c. In honour of Labour politicians Mike Wood and John Smith

7. Hull’s year as the City of Culture saw some weird and wacky events. Which of these did it NOT host?

a. A light show featuring 21 repurposed industrial robots

b. A giant projection of an iceberg on to The Deep aquarium

c. Topless mermaids swimming in Hull Marina

8. Exports are becoming increasingly important to Hull-based upmarket sausage maker Cranswick and the firm said export revenues jumped 30 per cent in the six months to September 30. The group has just been granted permission to:

a. Ship pigs’ trotters to China

b. Ship pig hearts to Argentina

c. Ship chicken wishbones to Japan

9. Structural steel firm Billington Structures noted its 70th anniversary in November with a week long celebration of the firm’s past achievements and future goals. The Barnsley-based firm said the future of the steel industry looks very positive and the group’s turnover has reached record levels. Billington supplied the steel for:

a. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s award-winning Stratford-upon-Avon theatre

b. The retractable roof for Wimbledon No 1 Court

c. The new stadium for Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

10. Which Northern housebuilder warned that the Chancellor’s Budget policies missed the mark by disproportionately benefiting buyers and builders in the South of England​?

a. Persimmon

b. Gleeson

c. Avant Homes

11. Which shopping centre owner​, which owns the Victoria Gate development in Leeds,​ has agreed an all-share takeover of rival Intu in a £3.4bn deal that will create​ a £21bn shopping centre giant.

a. Hammerson

b. Land Securities

c. British Land

12. Fashion online retailer Asos ​has announced plans to​ invest a further £14.5m in its Barnsley warehouse over the next year following a sharp rise in annual profits. Asos, whose high-profile fans include singer Rita Ora and ​former ​US First Lady Michelle Obama, has its main warehouse in Barnsley and is the town’s biggest employer.​ ​How many people does it employ in Barnsley?

a. 1,000 people

b. 2,500 people

c. 4,000 people