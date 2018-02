Have your say

A blaze broke out in the kitchen of a home in Leeds.

Firefighters were called to High Ash Mount, in Alwoodley, at about 2.45pm today (Thursday).

A dishwasher inside the kitchen in the property had caught fire, and crews extinguished the flames using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and ventilation fans.

Smoke detectors did not activate in the home, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two crews attended the incident.