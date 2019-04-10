‘Bloom-bombing’ to brighten up bus stops

FLORISTS from Yorkshire are brightening up bus stops around the region with the latest trend in gardening.
Teams from Harewood-based Leafy Couture and Harrogate Flower Shows will be ‘bloom-bombing’ in Harrogate to highlight the benefits of using plants and flowers to bring colour to a grey urban scene and lift the spirits of passers-by.
Inspired by ‘guerrilla gardening’, which sees pockets of town and city wasteland improved with plants, bloom-bombing brings temporary floral decoration to the streets and will form part of the #kerbcouture theme for this year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show from April 25 to 28.
Show director Nick Smith said: “Our plan is to recreate a street where pubs, shops, street furniture and even the brick walls have been ‘bloom-bombed’ with a riot of colour to demonstrate that an urban environment doesn’t need to be dull and grey. Just about anything, from disused dustbins to old drainpipes, can be used as a home for plants or flowers. It doesn’t need to be expensive or elaborate, but it can make a huge difference to our sense of well-being.”
The #kerbcouture street scene will be created by florists Leafy Couture, from Harewood, near Leeds, along with Ripon florists, Branching Out, and the British cut flower co-operative, Flowers from the Farm.