‘Bloom-bombing’ to brighten up bus stops

FLORISTS from Yorkshire are brightening up bus stops around the region with the latest trend in gardening.

Teams from Harewood-based Leafy Couture and Harrogate Flower Shows will be ‘bloom-bombing’ in Harrogate to highlight the benefits of using plants and flowers to bring colour to a grey urban scene and lift the spirits of passers-by.

Pictured Sarah Richardson, from Leafy Coulture Flowers, dressing the bus shelter watched by Joseph Lucas, John Leaham, and Steve Matcalfe, from Harrogate Borough Council Parks Department.

Inspired by ‘guerrilla gardening’, which sees pockets of town and city wasteland improved with plants, bloom-bombing brings temporary floral decoration to the streets and will form part of the #kerbcouture theme for this year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show from April 25 to 28.

Show director Nick Smith said: “Our plan is to recreate a street where pubs, shops, street furniture and even the brick walls have been ‘bloom-bombed’ with a riot of colour to demonstrate that an urban environment doesn’t need to be dull and grey. Just about anything, from disused dustbins to old drainpipes, can be used as a home for plants or flowers. It doesn’t need to be expensive or elaborate, but it can make a huge difference to our sense of well-being.”

The #kerbcouture street scene will be created by florists Leafy Couture, from Harewood, near Leeds, along with Ripon florists, Branching Out, and the British cut flower co-operative, Flowers from the Farm.