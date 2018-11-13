BMWs, Audis and Mercedes are being targeted by car thieves in north Leeds

Police have admitted that high-performance executive cars are being deliberately targeted by thieves operating in the north Leeds suburbs.

The Leeds North East beat team, who cover affluent areas such as Moortown, Roundhay and Chapel Allerton, are even hosting a security advice session for owners of Audis, BMWs and Mercedes - the luxury models preferred by criminals.

Volkswagens are also frequently targeted by thieves.

The police drop-in session at Moortown Baptist Church on King Lane will take place on Saturday November 24 between 9am-12pm, and officers will be on hand to offer advice on protecting and securing your car and home.