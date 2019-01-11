Body of man found next to Dunelm store in Halifax

A street in Halifax was cordoned off after the body of a man was found by a member of the public.

Police officers and firefighters were called to Bedford Street North yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a retail park on Pellon Lane, Halifax at about 4.40pm on Thursday to a report a body had been found by a member of the public.

"Emergency Services attended and found the body of an adult male.

"A police scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing today to establish the circumstances of the death."

